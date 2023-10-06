Kronos Worldwide (FRA:K1W) Price Target Increased by 6.65% to 8.68

The average one-year price target for Kronos Worldwide (FRA:K1W) has been revised to 8.68 / share. This is an increase of 6.65% from the prior estimate of 8.14 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.19 to a high of 11.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.43% from the latest reported closing price of 7.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kronos Worldwide. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 6.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to K1W is 0.04%, a decrease of 15.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 21,925K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 1,849K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,043K shares, representing a decrease of 10.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in K1W by 18.74% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,222K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in K1W by 7.81% over the last quarter.

DIV - Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF holds 1,217K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in K1W by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,097K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in K1W by 17.71% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 1,092K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares, representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in K1W by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.