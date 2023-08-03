Kronos Worldwide (FRA:K1W) Price Target Decreased by 6.83% to 8.04

The average one-year price target for Kronos Worldwide (FRA:K1W) has been revised to 8.04 / share. This is an decrease of 6.83% from the prior estimate of 8.63 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.43 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.01% from the latest reported closing price of 8.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kronos Worldwide. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to K1W is 0.04%, an increase of 0.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.22% to 22,348K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 2,043K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,058K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in K1W by 36.49% over the last quarter.

DIV - Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF holds 1,221K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,221K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,097K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in K1W by 17.71% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 1,028K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares, representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in K1W by 6.86% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

