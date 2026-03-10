Kronos' Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat Amid Economic Weakness

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO reported a fourth-quarter 2025 net loss of $82.8 million or 72 cents per share. This compares unfavorably to a loss of $13.2 million, or 12 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. It was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 26 cents.

Net sales decreased around 1.1% year over year to $418.3 million. The decline was mainly due to lower average titanium dioxide (TiO2) selling prices, partly offset by higher sales volumes in the European market. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $372.3 million.

KRO saw softer customer demand in the reported quarter due to economic uncertainties, including trade tensions and tariffs, along with high interest rates and elevated home prices. This led to lower customer confidence and inventory building.

KRO’s Volumes and Pricing

TiO2 production volumes (thousand metric tons) were down 36.8% year over year to 86 in the fourth quarter. TiO2 sales volumes (thousand metric tons) increased around 7.3% to 118 in the quarter.

TiO2 segment loss was $59.4 million in the reported quarter compared with a segment profit of $33.1 million a year ago. The downside was mainly due to reduced income from operations as a result of unfavorable fixed cost absorption stemming from reduced operating rates at certain of KRO’s manufacturing facilities and increased costs related to workforce reduction initiatives.

KRO’s Financials

Kronos ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of $33.2 million, down around 68.9% from the prior year. Long-term debt amounted to $557.4 million, up around 30% year over year.

KRO’s Outlook

The company expects demand to improve in 2026, supported by low customer inventories and seasonal restocking, particularly in North America. However, the pace and sustainability are subject to macroeconomic factors, including interest rates, inflation and consumer confidence. Demand in Europe continues to remain below historical levels. However, the company anticipates European volumes to increase from 2025 levels, considering industry capacity reductions, including the Venator bankruptcy and the associated plant closures. It remains focused on permanently realigning its operating costs, improving capital efficiency and preserving liquidity.

KRO’s Price Performance

Shares of Kronos have lost 28.8% in the past year compared with the 8.4% decline in the industry.



KRO’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

KRO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA, New Gold Inc. NGD and Neo Performance Materials Inc. NOPMF.

Orla Mining is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on March 19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORLA’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share, indicating 414.29% year over year growth. ORLA currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

New Gold is expected to report fourth-quarter results on March 11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, indicating 285.71% year over year growth. NGD sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Neo Performance is slated to report fourth-quarter results on March 19. The consensus estimate for NOPMF’s earnings is pegged at 14 cents per share, indicating a 216.67% year over year growth. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

