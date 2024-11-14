Kronos Bio to present preclinical data from p300 KAT inhibitor program

Kronos Bio (KRON) highlighted preclinical data from its p300 KAT inhibitor program for autoimmune indications at the American College of Rheumatology’s annual meeting, ACR Convergence 2024. The oral presentation will take place on Monday, November 18. Kronos Bio has been exploring the utility of KB-7898, a p300 KAT inhibitor, for autoimmune indications given the role of interferon regulatory factor 4, or IRF4, and p300 in B cells, T cells and other immune cells. The data demonstrates the ability of p300 KAT inhibition to modulate the activity and function of multiple pro-inflammatory signaling pathways that drive chronic inflammatory diseases. In ex vivo primary cell models, the authors demonstrated that p300 KAT inhibition by KB-7898 modulated proinflammatory signaling and blunted the production of multiple clinically validated molecules that drive disease-related inflammation, including secreted IgG, IL-23, and IL-17A. P300 KAT inhibition by KB-7898 led to dose-dependent reduction up to 50% of KLH-IgG production in the Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin booster. In a collagen-induced arthritis rat model, one of the most commonly used models for studying rheumatoid arthritis, p300 inhibition significantly decreased inflammation, as measured by joint swelling, clinical score and histopathology.

