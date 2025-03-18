Kronos Bio Inc Q4 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) reported Loss for fourth quarter of -$25.81 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$25.81 million, or -$0.43 per share. This compares with -$25.32 million, or -$0.43 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $2.27 million from $2.29 million last year.

Kronos Bio Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$25.81 Mln. vs. -$25.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.43 vs. -$0.43 last year. -Revenue: $2.27 Mln vs. $2.29 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.