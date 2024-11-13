Kronos Bio downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff downgraded Kronos Bio (KRON) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $1, down from $6.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KRON:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.