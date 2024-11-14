Kronos Bio downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded Kronos Bio (KRON) to Hold from Buy without a price target after the company announced the decision to halt clinical development of its lead candidate istisociclib due to an unfavorable safety-benefit profile. The company is currently exploring a range of strategic alternatives, including potential transactions involving its two proprietary p300 KATi’s under preclinical development, KB-9558 and KB-9798, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
