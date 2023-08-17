Kronos Bio CFO Yasir Al-Wakeel To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Kronos Bio, Inc. (KRON), a biopharmaceutical company, said on Thursday that its Chief Financial Officer Yasir Al-Wakeel will resign to pursue a new opportunity.

The company said it is on the lookout for a new finance chief.

Al-Wakeel will remain with the company till September 15, to ensure business continuity.

In pre-market activity, shares of Kronos are trading at $1.59 down 1.24% on Nasdaq.

