Kronos Advanced Technologies announces Cyber Monday savings

December 02, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES (KNOS) announced its Cyber Monday sale running from December 2, 2024. Consumers can enjoy up to 50% off select Kronos’ flagship products, including advanced air purifiers and accessories, designed to improve indoor air quality for healthier living. The savings continue throughout December with exclusive weekly deals, ensuring customers can experience clean, purified air while staying within budget this holiday season.

