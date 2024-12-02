Kronos Advanced Technologies announces Cyber Monday savings

KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES (KNOS) announced its Cyber Monday sale running from December 2, 2024. Consumers can enjoy up to 50% off select Kronos’ flagship products, including advanced air purifiers and accessories, designed to improve indoor air quality for healthier living. The savings continue throughout December with exclusive weekly deals, ensuring customers can experience clean, purified air while staying within budget this holiday season.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.