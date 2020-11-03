Markets

Krones Slips To Loss In Q3; Sees Q4 Revenue To Be Sequentially Higher

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Beverage filling and packaging company Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) reported that its third-quarter net loss was 4.1 million euros, compared to net income of 7.0 million euros in the prior year.

Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA declined to 28.8 million euros from last year's 47.4 million euros, due to the sharp drop in revenue. Lower material and labour costs prevented an even larger drop in earnings.

Earnings before taxes or EBT was negative 5.1 million euros, compared to positive 13.5 million euros in the prior year.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 fell 25.0% year-on-year to 750.4 million euros.

The company anticipates that revenue will be higher in the fourth quarter than in the third quarter.

For full year 2020, the company expects revenue of about 3.3 billion euros, representing a decrease of about 17% from last year.

If further countries and regions impose lockdowns, partial lockdowns or travel restrictions, this could negatively impact the completion of orders and order intake and consequently have a negative influence on the company's financial performance, Krones said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular