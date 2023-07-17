Krones Raises Full-year Revenue Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Krones (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) said its total operating performance developed well in the second quarter of 2023, attributable to the company's improved production processes. On the basis of current production planning for the second half of 2023, the company increased full-year guidance for revenue growth in 2023.

The Executive Board now expects revenue growth in the full year 2023 to between 11% and 13%. The prior guidance for revenue growth was 8% to 11%. Krones has confirmed the guidance for the other financial targets. The company continues to expect an EBITDA margin of 9% to 10% and ROCE of 15% to 17% in 2023.

