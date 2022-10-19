Krones Raises 2022 Revenue Growth Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) increased its guidance for revenue growth for the full year 2022 to a range of 10% to 12%, from prior guidance range of 5% to 8%. The company continues to expect an EBITDA margin of 8% to 9% and ROCE of 10% to 12% in 2022. The Executive Board is confident of reaching the upper end of the target ranges for EBITDA margin and ROCE.

Krones AG stated that, due to the continued very strong demand for the company's products and services, as well as good management of supply chain shortages, it expects to maintain good production capacity utilisation in the fourth quarter of 2022.

