Krones Q3 Profit Up - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Krones AG (KRNTY.PK), a German packaging solutions provider for breweries and food makers, reported third quarter profit share of shareholders of 45.2 million euros or 1.43 euros per share, up from 29.7 million euros or 0.94 euros per share in the previous year.

Krones' EBITDA of 95.0 million euros in the third quarter was 26.8% higher than in the previous year.

Quarterly revenue rose 14.7% year-over-year to 1.06 billion euros.

Krones said last month that it increased its guidance for revenue growth for the full year 2022 to a range of 10% to 12%, from prior guidance range of 5% to 8%. The company continues to expect an EBITDA margin of 8% to 9% and ROCE of 10% to 12% in 2022. The Executive Board is confident of reaching the upper end of the target ranges for EBITDA margin and ROCE.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.