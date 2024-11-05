Krones Q3 Profit Increases; Backs FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK), a German packaging and bottling machine maker, reported that its third quarter profit share of the company's shareholders increased to 65.6 million euros or 2.08 euros per share from 54.3 million euros or 1.72 euros per share in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA for the third quarter rose to 134.9 million euros from 110.9 million euros in the previous year.

Revenues for the third quarter grew to 1.32 billion euros from 1.16 billion euros in the prior year.

Based on the positive development in the first three quarters, Krones has confirmed the guidance for the full year 2024. The company expects revenue growth of 9% to 13%, an EBITDA margin of 9.8% to 10.3% and ROCE of 17% to 19%.

