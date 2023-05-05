Krones Q1 Net Income Rises; Revenue Up 21.4%

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) reported first-quarter net income of 63.5 million euros, up 58.4% year on year. Earnings per share increased to 2.01 euros from 1.27 euros. EBITDA went up by 32.1% year on year, to 114.9 million euros. The EBITDA margin rose to 9.6% from 8.8%.

Revenue increased by 21.4% year on year, to 1.20 billion euros. Order intake was 1.51 billion euros, 2.6% lower than prior year.

Looking forward, the company said it is confident of achieving financial targets for 2023. Krones expects consolidated revenue growth of 8% to 11%. Krones forecasts an EBITDA margin of 9% to 10% for 2023.

