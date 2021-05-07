Markets

Krones Q1 Net Income Declines; Revenue Down 7.2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Krones (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) reported that its first quarter profit to shareholders declined to 32.8 million euros from 39.1 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 1.04 euros compared to 1.24 euros. EBITDA was 76.5 million euros, down 14.5 percent from prior year.

First quarter revenue declined 7.2 percent to 874.6 million yen. Order intake was 1.07 billion euros, up 27.1 percent.

For 2021, the company expects revenue growth of 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent; and EBITDA margin of 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent.

