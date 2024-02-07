Krones Enters Agreement To Acquire Netstal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Krones announced the signing of purchase agreement for the acquisition of the injection molding technology company Netstal. The imminent acquisition of 100% of Netstal Maschinen AG, from KraussMaffei was announced on January 29, 2024.

Krones noted that the transaction is subject to approval under the relevant antitrust legislation. The company expects the transaction to be completed within the first half of 2024.

Netstal is based in Naefels, Switzerland. It provides leading injection molding solutions in superlative Swiss quality to deliver optimal manufacturing efficiency.

