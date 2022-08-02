Markets

Krones AG H1 Profit Rises, Revenue Up 15.4%; Confirms Full-year Guidance

(RTTNews) - Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) reported first-half profit share of shareholders of 83.1 million euros compared to 56.8 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 2.63 euros compared to 1.80 euros.

First half revenue increased to 1.98 billion euros from 1.72 billion euros, previous year. Order intake rose 52% to 3.11 billon euros.

The company said it is confident for the full year, however, the business environment remains challenging. The company noted that it forecasts revenue growth of 5% to 8% in 2022, with good chances of achieving the upper end of the guidance range. For the EBITDA margin in 2022, the guidance is 8% to 9%. The Executive Board expects the upper end of the target range to be reached.

