Krones AG Announces Further Reduction In Workforce - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) said its Executive Board has adopted further structural measures for capacity adjustment, deciding on a further reduction by 350 positions at Krones locations in Germany. The total expense of the structural measures for capacity adjustment in fiscal 2020 will be around 65 million euros.

The company had previously made individual and voluntary offers to a portion of the workforce in Germany to terminate their employment contracts. Around 400 employees accepted these offers.

The Executive Board expects goodwill impairments and other value adjustments in a total amount of around 10 million euros for fiscal 2020.

