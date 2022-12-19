Markets

Kromek Group Reaches Distribution Agreement With Smiths Detection

December 19, 2022 — 02:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kromek Group plc (KMK.L) said that it has reached a distribution agreement with Smiths Detection.

As per the terms of the deal, Smiths Detection will market and distribute the Group's wearable radiation detection and identification solutions in the Middle East and certain key markets in Asia and Australasia.

The expands the Group's existing agreement, as announced on 7 July 2022, with Smiths Detection Inc. for distribution in North and South American markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.