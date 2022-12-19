Kromek Group Reaches Distribution Agreement With Smiths Detection

(RTTNews) - Kromek Group plc (KMK.L) said that it has reached a distribution agreement with Smiths Detection.

As per the terms of the deal, Smiths Detection will market and distribute the Group's wearable radiation detection and identification solutions in the Middle East and certain key markets in Asia and Australasia.

The expands the Group's existing agreement, as announced on 7 July 2022, with Smiths Detection Inc. for distribution in North and South American markets.

