News & Insights

US Markets
KR

Kroger's quarterly same-store sales miss estimates

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 08, 2023 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by Juveria Tabassum and Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Kroger KR.N quarterly same-store sales missed market expectations on Friday in a sign that reduced spending by budget-conscious consumers and stiff competition due to higher discounts from rivals hurt volumes.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company posted a 1% rise in same-store sales for the second quarter. Analysts on average had expected a 1.26% rise, as per LSEG IBES estimates.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum and Savyata Mishra; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Juveria.Tabassum@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.