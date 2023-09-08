Kroger's quarterly same-store sales miss estimates

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Kroger KR.N quarterly same-store sales missed market expectations on Friday in a sign that reduced spending by budget-conscious consumers and stiff competition due to higher discounts from rivals hurt volumes.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company posted a 1% rise in same-store sales for the second quarter. Analysts on average had expected a 1.26% rise, as per LSEG IBES estimates.

