Kroger's quarterly profit falls 17%

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LISA BAERTLEIN

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Kroger Co KR.N reported a 17% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by the U.S. supermarket chain's investments in delivery and online to gain market share in a competitive grocery space.

Net earnings attributable to Kroger fell to $263 million, or 32 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 9, from $317 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the impact of fuel prices, sales at company stores open for more than a year rose 2.5%. Analysts had expected 2.33% growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

