Kroger's quarterly profit beats estimates on demand for private-label products

March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Supermarket chain Kroger Co's KR.N quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates on Thursday, helped by higher demand for its private-label brands.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 57 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 55 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Gross margin came in at 22.1% for the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1. Analysts had forecast it at 21.91%.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.