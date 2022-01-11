US Markets
KR

Kroger's King Soopers sweetens offer ahead of union strike

Contributor
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LISA BAERTLEIN

Kroger's King Soopers sweetened its offer to workers to $170 million, a day before workers have threatened to go on strike, calling it their last, best and final offer.

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Kroger's KR.N King Soopers sweetened its offer to workers to $170 million, a day before workers have threatened to go on strike, calling it their last, best and final offer.

The company had earlier offered $148 million in wages and signing bonuses over three years to United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular