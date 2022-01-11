Kroger's King Soopers sweetens offer ahead of union strike

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Kroger's KR.N King Soopers sweetened its offer to workers to $170 million, a day before workers have threatened to go on strike, calling it their last, best and final offer.

The company had earlier offered $148 million in wages and signing bonuses over three years to United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

