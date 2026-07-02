Is Kroger's Giant Eagle Deal a Game Changer for Midwestern Growth?

The Kroger Co. KR has agreed to acquire Giant Eagle for $1.65 billion, in a move that would significantly expand its presence across key Midwestern markets. The transaction includes $1.25 billion in cash and the assumption of roughly $400 million in liabilities. The deal is expected to close in 2027.



Giant Eagle brings a sizeable regional platform to Kroger, generating approximately $9 billion in annual sales through 197 supermarkets and 11 standalone pharmacies. Its operations span northern Ohio, western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana, providing Kroger with access to attractive adjacent markets where Giant Eagle has built strong customer loyalty and brand recognition.



The acquisition aligns with Kroger's strategy of pursuing targeted opportunities that can create long-term value for customers, employees and shareholders. Giant Eagle's strengths in fresh foods, pharmacy services, private-label offerings and loyalty programs are expected to complement Kroger's expertise in e-commerce, personalization technology and data-driven merchandising.



Management believes the combination can accelerate growth across both in-store and digital channels while enhancing convenience and improving the overall shopping experience. The companies also intend to expand community-focused initiatives by extending Kroger's Zero Hunger Zero Waste program into new markets served by Giant Eagle.



Kroger plans to fund the purchase entirely with cash while maintaining its targeted leverage range of 2.3-2.5 times adjusted EBITDA. The company expects to preserve its dividend policy, continue its previously authorized $2 billion share repurchase program and retain flexibility to invest in core operations. The transaction is projected to contribute positively to adjusted earnings per share beginning in the second full year after closing, excluding integration-related expenses, although limited store divestitures are anticipated as part of the regulatory review process.

Kroger’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Kroger have lost 17.8% over the past year against the industry’s13.9% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, Kroger trades at a trailing price-to-sales ratio of 0.23X, down from the industry’s average of 1.21X. It has a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kroger’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year growth of 7.4%, whereas the same for fiscal 2027 indicates an uptick of 6.5%. The estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised downward by 1 cent each, respectively, over the past seven days.



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Kroger currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely, Ross Stores Inc. ROST, Dollar Tree Inc. DLTR and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings OLLI.



Ross Stores operates as an off-price retailer of apparel and home accessories. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales suggests growth of 17.1% and 9.1%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. ROST delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.2%.



Dollar Tree is an operator of discount variety stores offering a broad assortment of everyday consumables and discretionary merchandise. DLTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales suggests growth of 21.4% and 6.5%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.1%.



Ollie's Bargain is a value retailer of brand-name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. OLLI also has a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ollie's Bargain’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales suggests growth of 17.1% and 12.7%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. OLLI delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.9%.

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The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.