Kroger (XTRA:KOG) Price Target Increased by 22.62% to 67.78

The average one-year price target for Kroger (XTRA:KOG) has been revised to 67,78 € / share. This is an increase of 22.62% from the prior estimate of 55,27 € dated June 11, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56,09 € to a high of 77,05 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.77% from the latest reported closing price of 58,04 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kroger. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOG is 0.28%, an increase of 9.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 627,852K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 50,000K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,715K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,398K shares , representing an increase of 69.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOG by 54.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,277K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,596K shares , representing a decrease of 6.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOG by 11.51% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,386K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,496K shares , representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOG by 11.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16,348K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,060K shares , representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOG by 9.55% over the last quarter.

