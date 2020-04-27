Kroger Urges All Store Employees To Wear Face Masks

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. (KR) has mandated all of its store employees to wear face masks as part of the grocery chain's effort to increase safety measures in their stores amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"We have provided masks for all our store associates to wear, and starting this Sunday, April 26, we'll be requiring associates to wear them, in locations where they are not already mandated. Our associates are also welcome to bring their own suitable masks or facial coverings to work, if they prefer," CEO Rodney McMullen said.

The company also said it would provide face shields or workers who may not to be able to wear a mask due to medical reasons or other circumstances.

McMullen also encouraged shoppers to wear a mask when visiting the store.

"Although it feels different because we aren't used to it, I remind myself to keep the proper physical distance when I'm in our stores and around other people. I also wear a mask when I'm in our stores, and I encourage you to do so as well," he said.

Previously, the company had taken several safety measures in the stores, including testing one-way aisles, designated special hours for elderly and customers with less immunity as well as changing a store to pick-up only.

