Kroger To Recruit Over 200 Staff For Delivery Service In South Florida

(RTTNews) - The Kroger Co. (KR), a grocery retailer, said on Wednesday that it is hiring over 200 associates as part of its plans to expand its delivery in the South Florida region this summer.

With this move, the retailer expands operations which are already available to Floridians in the greater Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville areas.

"Reflecting the dynamic South Florida region, the grocery retailer plans to hire talented individuals from diverse cultures, backgrounds, and experiences. Kroger Delivery is recruiting drivers, as well as associates in vital areas such as logistics and human resources," the company said in a statement.

