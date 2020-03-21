Markets
Kroger To Provide One-time Bonus For Associates

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - The Kroger Family of Companies (KR) announced that it will provide a one-time bonus to every hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service associate, amounting to $300 for every full-time associate and $150 for every part-time associate.

Further, the company also expanded its COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines to include paid time off for up to two weeks (14 days) for associates diagnosed with or placed under quarantine due to COVID-19.

The company noted that the special bonus will be paid to frontline associates who were hired on or before March 1, covers the payroll period March 8 - 28, and will be payable on April 3.

