Sept 8 (Reuters) - Kroger KR.N on Friday said it would pay up to $1.2 billion to U.S. states and subdivisions and $36 million to Native American tribes to settle the majority of opioid claims brought against the company by the states and Native American Tribes.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Juveria.Tabassum@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.