News & Insights

US Markets
KR

Kroger to pay $68 mln to settle West Virginia opioid claims

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 04, 2023 — 11:11 am EDT

Written by Brendan Pierson for Reuters ->

By Brendan Pierson

May 4 (Reuters) - The Kroger Co KR.N has agreed to pay West Virginia $68 million to settle claims that it fueled the opioid epidemic through lax oversight of its pill sales, bringing the state's years-long litigation over opioids to a close.

The deal, announced Thursday by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, comes a month before the grocery store had been set to go to trial against the state. All other companies sued by the state over opioids had already settled.

Morrisey at a news conference said the deal marked "a big day for West Virginia."

Kroger did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

West Virginia, which has opted out of nationwide opioid settlements in order to pursue cases on its own, has now secured close to $1 billion from drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies, Morrisey said, a larger amount per capita than any other state.

(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((Brendan.Pierson@thomsonreuters.com; 332-219-1345 (desk); 646-306-0235 (cell);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.