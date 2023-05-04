Kroger to pay $68 mln to settle West Virginia opioid claims

By Brendan Pierson

May 4 (Reuters) - The Kroger Co KR.N has agreed to pay West Virginia $68 million to settle claims that it fueled the opioid epidemic through lax oversight of its pill sales, bringing the state's years-long litigation over opioids to a close.

The deal, announced Thursday by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, comes a month before the grocery store had been set to go to trial against the state. All other companies sued by the state over opioids had already settled.

Morrisey at a news conference said the deal marked "a big day for West Virginia."

Kroger did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

West Virginia, which has opted out of nationwide opioid settlements in order to pursue cases on its own, has now secured close to $1 billion from drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies, Morrisey said, a larger amount per capita than any other state.

