By Brendan Pierson

May 4 (Reuters) - The Kroger Co KR.N has agreed to pay West Virginia $68 million to settle claims that it fueled the opioid epidemic through lax oversight of its pill sales, the state's attorney general announced Thursday.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

