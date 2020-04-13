Kroger To Offer Free Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing in Central Kentucky

Cincinnati-based grocery chain Kroger (NYSE: KR) is partnering with its neighboring state of Kentucky to facilitate more coronavirus testing. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear announced on Sunday that Kroger would manage and provide the staff for a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility located at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Frankfort, Kentucky -- in the middle of the state -- beginning on Monday. More testing centers could be established in the coming weeks. The company hopes to test as many as 20,000 individuals by the latter part of next month, prioritizing healthcare workers, first responders, and people who are at greater risk from an infection such as the elderly and those with chronic health conditions.

Image source: Getty Images.

Kentucky has been something of a standout in terms of containing the spread of the coronavirus, keeping the outbreak's so-called "curve" flatter than most states have been able to. That success has put the state and its governor in a spotlight that would usually shine on more populous or harder-impacted states. This latest development in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, however, has been initiated and will largely be paid for by the Kroger company. The state is only paying for the kits themselves, and related shipping costs.

Many Kroger locations already operate primary care health clinics, giving the grocer access to most of the staff and supplies needed to make mass testing possible. Microsoft assisted with the technological aspects of online registration for testing, and Covington, Kentucky's Gravity Diagnostics is aiming for a 48-hour turnaround time on the tests Kroger's temporary facilities administer.

10 stocks we like better than Kroger

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Kroger wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Microsoft and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft and short January 2021 $115 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.