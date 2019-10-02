Kroger to layoff several store employees

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Kroger Co KR.N is looking to lay off several store employees holding middle management roles, amidst the supermarket chain's push to improve delivery and in-store technology to attract shoppers.

"As part of ongoing talent management, many store operating divisions are evaluating middle management roles and team structures with an eye toward keeping resources close to the customer," a Kroger spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

Over the past couple of years, Kroger has been expanding home delivery, curbside pickup and self-checkout services, apart from investing heavily in technology such as its recent deal with UK-based Ocado Group OCDO.L to speed up its delivery operations with robot-operated warehouses.

The spokesperson said store divisions operate independently but Kroger is taking steps to ensure it has the right talent in the right store leadership positions.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

