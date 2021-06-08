Kroger To Hire 10,000 People In Hybrid Recruitment Drive

Markets
(RTTNews) - American retail company The Kroger Co. (KR) on Monday announced its first national hybrid hiring event, which will take place on June 10. The hybrid hiring event aims to hire around 10,000 associates through virtual as well as in-store interviews.

The company said that the jobs are across different sectors like retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing and logistics. Kroger operates its namesake stores as well as other brands like Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter and Ralphs.

The hybrid hiring events is open to everyone like veterans, high school and college students, retirees, and people with physical and intellectual disabilities. The company said that the newly hired employees will enjoy benefits like tuition reimbursement program, mental health counselling, and discounts on groceries, electronics and streaming services.

Commenting on the recruitment drive, Dawn Gilmore, Kroger's head of talent acquisition, said, "In today's highly competitive labour market, we know talent is selective and attracted to companies that are leading with a clear purpose, growing and improving every day, and committed to offering a diverse, inclusive, and engaging culture where they can thrive and excel."

Those people who are interested in the hybrid recruitment drive can register themselves at the Kroger website.

The company had 468,000 employees at the end of 2020, almost same from last year.

