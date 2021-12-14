US Markets
Kroger to eliminate some COVID-19 benefits for unvaccinated employees - WSJ

Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LISA BAERTLEIN

Kroger Co will eliminate some COVID-19 benefits for unvaccinated employees starting next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a company memo.

Kroger will no longer provide two weeks of paid emergency leave for unvaccinated employees who contract COVID-19, unless local jurisdictions require otherwise, and will also add a $50 monthly surcharge to company health plans for unvaccinated managers and other non-union employees, according to the report.

The supermarket chain, among the biggest private employers in the United States, had about 465,000 full and part-time workers as of Jan. 31, according to a regulatory filing.

Kroger did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The reported push to get more employees vaccinated comes as U.S. President Joe Biden faces setbacks in implementing his vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses.

