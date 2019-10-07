US Markets

Kroger to discontinue sales of e-cigarettes at stores

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein

Kroger Co said on Monday it would stop selling e-cigarettes at its stores, making it the latest U.S. supermarket chain to take the step amid growing regulatory scrutiny of the product.

Last month, Walmart Inc WMT.N told staff it will stop selling e-cigarettes and electronic nicotine delivery products at its U.S. stores, citing growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty.

