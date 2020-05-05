Kroger Stocks Impossible Burgers in 1,700 Stores

America's largest supermarket chain and second-largest retailer, Kroger (NYSE: KR), started offering Impossible Foods' vegan burgers today at 1,700 of its locations. The Impossible Burger and other products, 100% plant-based and featuring both soy and potato protein, were already sold at approximately 2,700 grocery stores prior to today's Kroger launch, according to Reuters. The new alliance will bring Impossible's retail presence up to a beefy total of approximately 4,400 outlets.

Kroger is offering the new plant-based meats for sale for both delivery and curbside pickup, as customers try to reduce contact in order to avoid the coronavirus pandemic. Getting its various foods onto Kroger's shelves represents an "18-fold increase" in its 2020 retail space gains, according to a company statement. This brings it approximately 40% closer toward realizing its goal of a "50-fold" footprint increase this year.

Image source: Impossible Foods.

The move comes as consumers and investors show greater interest in plant-based meat alternatives as the COVID-19 coronavirus threatens the country's meat supply. Some research indicates that weekly demand for products made by Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods skyrocketed 200% year over year in April 2020, compared to still robust but much smaller 30% gains for conventional meat products during the same period.

Challenging prominent plant-based meat manufacturer Beyond Meat, which has seen a notable stock market rebound in April, Impossible Foods has not yet launched its own stock market IPO. However, as Impossible CEO Dennis Woodside remarks, "The launch of Impossible Burger at Kroger grocery stores nationwide signals our intention to make Impossible Burger available everywhere America shops -- at brick-and-mortar retailers and their increasingly popular online ordering and delivery services."

10 stocks we like better than Kroger

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Kroger wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Beyond Meat, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.