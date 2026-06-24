Kroger Stock Is Tied to Retail Media, Private Label, and Value Trends

The Kroger Co. KR is increasingly a window into the forces reshaping food retail. Investors are watching more than identical sales as grocery operators adapt to digital demand, value-seeking shoppers and margin pressure.



Kroger’s scale, loyalty data, private-label reach and omnichannel model give it several structural levers. The question is whether those trends can translate into cleaner earnings momentum.

Why Kroger Is Leaning Into Retail Media

Kroger Precision Marketing remains one of KR’s clearest high-margin growth drivers. Profit from the business grew more than 20% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by stronger on-site traffic and increased advertiser commitments.



The appeal is Kroger’s data advantage. Management noted that 95% of transactions are tied to a loyalty card, backed by more than 20 years of history. Partnerships with Google’s Display & Video 360 and TikTok, along with artificial intelligence tools for audience creation and budget allocation, widen the retail media opportunity.





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How KR Benefits From Trade-Down Behavior

A pressured consumer backdrop makes private label more important. Kroger’s Our Brands portfolio helps the company meet affordability needs without relying only on price cuts.



Our Brands was described as an approximately $39 billion business in fiscal 2025. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, it gained share and outpaced national brands by 175 basis points, with Simple Truth and Private Selection showing momentum.

Why Kroger’s Digital Model Is Evolving

Kroger’s digital growth is shifting toward faster and more practical convenience. Adjusted e-commerce sales increased 19% in the first quarter, led by delivery.



Under-one-hour convenience orders represented roughly 50% of digital growth. E-commerce, including media, also turned profitable for the first time, helped by store-based fulfillment, lower cost to serve and the closure of three fulfillment centers.



The Kroger Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Kroger Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Kroger Co. Quote

What KR Reveals About Margin Pressures

Kroger also shows that scale does not remove pressure from the grocery model. Gross margin was 22.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, down from 23% a year earlier.



The decline reflected higher transportation costs, egg deflation, planned price investments and mix factors. Transportation alone created a 15-basis-point headwind, while pharmacy-related sales pressure included a 130-basis-point Inflation Reduction Act impact.



Walmart Inc. WMT remains a key comparison because it competes across grocery, value and retail media. Target Corporation TGT is also relevant as retailers use owned brands and advertising platforms to protect customer engagement and improve economics.

How KR’s Signals Fit These Industry Shifts

Kroger’s emerging trends are attractive, but the investment case is not one-sided. Retail media, private label and profitable digital growth point to better long-term optionality, while transportation inflation, promotional investment and pharmacy sales drag keep near-term expectations measured.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That rank suggests a balanced near-term outlook rather than a clear positive or negative earnings-revision signal. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



KR has a Value Score of A and a VGM Score of A, indicating favorable valuation and combined style characteristics. Its Growth Score of B also supports the longer-term case, but the Momentum Score of D shows weaker price action. For now, the market still wants more proof that these industry shifts can lift stock performance.

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Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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