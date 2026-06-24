Kroger Stock Outlook Hinges on Digital Growth & Private-Label Strength

The Kroger Co. KR is being judged on more than store traffic. Its investment case now depends on whether grocery momentum, digital growth, retail media and private-label strength can offset cost and consumer pressures.



The latest results show that Kroger still has durable operating advantages. They also show why investors are likely to keep watching margins and sales acceleration closely.

Why KR’s Grocery Engine Still Matters

Kroger’s identical sales excluding fuel increased 1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. That growth came despite a 130-basis-point headwind tied to the Inflation Reduction Act and 64 basis points of pressure from egg deflation.



The company expects identical sales without fuel to rise 1-2% in fiscal 2026. That outlook points to steady progress in the core grocery business, but not a sharp acceleration.



Walmart Inc. WMT remains a relevant comparison because grocery value and convenience are central to how consumers choose where to shop. Costco Wholesale Corporation COST also matters in the sector context, as membership-based food retail keeps pressure on traditional grocers to defend traffic and value perception.





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How Kroger Is Expanding Beyond Stores

Kroger has built a broad omnichannel network that includes supermarkets, pharmacies, fuel centers and digital commerce platforms. As of Jan. 31, 2026, it operated 2,697 supermarkets, 2,250 pharmacies and 1,731 fuel centers.



The company offers pickup and delivery to substantially all customers. Store-based fulfillment, third-party delivery partnerships and automated capabilities are becoming more important as shoppers shift between in-store and online purchases.

KR’s Digital Business Is Becoming More Important

Adjusted e-commerce sales grew 19% in the first quarter, led by delivery. Under-one-hour convenience orders represented roughly 50% of digital growth, showing how speed is becoming a larger part of Kroger’s customer proposition.



Kroger also reached a key milestone as e-commerce, including media, turned profitable. That matters because lower cost to serve, better store-based fulfillment and digital scale can help protect margins while the company continues investing in convenience.



The Kroger Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Kroger Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Kroger Co. Quote

Why Kroger’s Private Labels Stand Out

Kroger’s Our Brands portfolio gained share and outpaced national brands by 175 basis points in the first quarter. Momentum was supported by Simple Truth and Private Selection, with innovation helping the company sharpen its merchandising position.



Private label gives Kroger two advantages in a cautious spending environment. It helps customers manage affordability while giving the company more control over assortment, differentiation and margin flexibility.

What KR’s Ratings Say About the Setup

The bottom line is that Kroger has useful operating levers, but the setup is not without near-term friction. Digital profitability, private-label gains and grocery traffic trends support the bull case, while pharmacy pressure, diesel-related transportation costs and cautious consumers keep the story balanced.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That rank fits a company with visible strengths but also execution questions as investors wait for clearer evidence of stronger sales momentum and margin stabilization. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Kroger’s Value Score of A and VGM Score of A support investor interest from a valuation and blended-style standpoint. Its Momentum Score of D is a reminder that timing remains less favorable, which may keep some investors on the sidelines until operating trends become cleaner.

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Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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