Kroger Stock Is Falling After Its Earnings and Sales Missed Estimates

Kroger stock is falling after the grocer missed third-quarter earnings and sales forecasts.

Kroger (ticker: KR) reported a profit of 47 cents a share, missing forecasts for 49 cents, on sales of $28 billion, below estimates for $28.2 billion. It is Kroger’s second earnings miss during the past nine quarters.

Kroger also said it would earn between $2.15 and $2.25 in 2019—analysts had been predicting a profit of $2.20—and between $2.30 and $2.40 in 2020—analysts had forecast $2.33. BMO’s Kelly Bania notes that both were unchanged after being given at November’s analyst day.

Kroger also said it had reduced its debt by $1.5 billion during the past four quarters, and plans to start repurchasing stock during the fourth quarter.

That wasn’t enough for investors, however. Kroger stock has dropped 3.3% to $26.74 at 10:30 a.m. It had ticked up 0.5% in 2019 through Wednesday’s close, lagging both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500.

Despite the losses, however, some observers see signs of progress. “We continue to expect 2019 to be a transition year for Kroger with returns on its investments in the Restock Kroger plan starting to accelerate in 2020,” writes Moody’s vice president Mickey Chadha. “More importantly, the company is right-sizing its balance sheet to conform to its profitability levels as the business environment remains very competitive.”

That’s of little interest to the stock market today.

