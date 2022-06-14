Kroger Stock is Attractive amid Budget-Busting Inflation

Ohio-based Kroger (KR) operates a chain of food and drug stores in the U.S. I am bullish on the stock.

Has your wallet or purse been feeling lighter lately? Do you suddenly feel the need to take a second or third job just to make ends meet? As inflation rears its ugly head, many U.S. families are struggling, and some businesses - especially ones that sell high-end luxury products - will undoubtedly feel the pinch.

At the same time, some companies will step up to the plate and deliver high-quality essential goods at comparatively low prices. Kroger has been doing this for decades, but in times of persistently hot inflation, this famous grocer serves a particularly crucial role as Americans strive to cut costs without compromising quality.

For investors, meanwhile, Kroger's been a solid dividend payer and, just as importantly, a stronghold of value when macroeconomic conditions worsen. Whether you're ultra-cautious or just looking for steady growth and portfolio diversification, it may not be too late to consider starting a position or adding to an existing one with Kroger stock.

However, there is one thing worth noting. On TipRanks, Kroger stock receives a Smart Score rating of 6 out of 10, indicating that the stock may perform in line with the general market, moving forward.

Weathering the Storm

It might be an exaggeration to call Kroger stock recession-proof, but an argument could be made that it's an ideal all-weather holding. Consider that Kroger stock is up around 11% year-to-date, even while the S&P 500 (SPX) is down roughly 22%.

That's amazing if you really think about it. How can Kroger stock be so resilient when S&P 500 investors are worried about inflation, Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, supply-chain constraints, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and other headline-grabbing crises?

The answer is that good value, especially when it's combined with steady growth, never really goes out of style. Despite the ups and downs of a shaky economy, Kroger stated that it remains "confident in our growth model and our ability to deliver total shareholder returns of 8% to 11% over time." To support this confident stance, Kroger points out that "on a two-year stack basis, identical sales, without fuel, increased 14.6%" in 2021's fourth quarter.

Can Kroger maintain this momentum? That question will be answered on June 16, when the company releases its results for the quarter ended April 2022. Analysts are modeling quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share, up 6.7% year over year, as well as revenue of $43.81 billion, up 6.1% year over year. These aren't unreasonable objectives, as Kroger has demonstrated its ability to thrive when inflation heats up.

Even amid three consecutive months of 8% or higher annualized U.S. inflation (as measured by the Consumer Price Index), Kroger has been expanding, not shrinking. For instance, the company recently grew its fulfillment network with the addition of a 61,000-square-foot facility in Ohio - which happens to be Kroger's home state, by the way.

Who Stands to Benefit?

In another sign of resilience and growth, Kroger recently opened a 60,000-square-foot facility in Miami to serve Kroger Delivery customers in South Florida. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava noted that this is a win-win for the community, as Kroger Delivery will allow local residents to "stock up on the essentials during hurricane season," which "will help to make sure they have what they need to keep their families fed and secure."

Everyone involved wins, really, when Kroger makes reasonably-priced essential products accessible to communities. In the long run, Kroger and its stakeholders will also be winners as consumers trust Kroger, and that's great for the company's bottom line.

As UBS analyst Michael Lasser explains, higher input costs for raw materials and fuel are, unfortunately, causing some stores to pass along price increases "at a faster clip than they ever have before."

Yet, this gives Kroger an opportunity to set itself apart from the competition. "Who stands to benefit from this more than most are those retailers that are well-positioned to help consumers save money," Lasser points out - and if any U.S. grocer fits that description, it would be Kroger.

Other beneficiaries of Kroger's continued success include income-seeking investors, who should be glad that Kroger is able to deliver reliable yield quarter after quarter. Currently, the company pays a forward annual dividend yield of 1.67%, which is respectable and should sweeten the deal for any reluctant shareholders.

Moreover, Kroger clearly isn't afraid to hike its dividends, as the company announced a 17% dividend increase in June of 2021.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, KR stock comes in as a Moderate Buy based on three Buys, three Holds, and one Sell rating assigned in the past three months. The average Kroger price target is $57.14, implying 13.4% upside potential.

The Takeaway

When the economy comes under pressure, you don't have to hide out in an all-cash position. Instead, you can build a balanced and diversified portfolio with stocks representing well-known businesses that can prosper during times of high inflation.

Kroger checks all the right boxes and offers consistent dividend payouts to its loyal shareholders. For local communities, Kroger provides a haven of value and quality - and for investors, Kroger stock seems priced to Buy and potentially hold for years.

