(RTTNews) - The Kroger Co. (KR) shares are declining more than 4 percent on Thursday morning trade, after the company reported first-quarter sales that missed estimates. The quarterly sales were $45.2 billion, while analysts were looking for $45.24 billion.

Currently, shares are at $45.25, $4.15 percent from the previous close $47.21 on a volume of 3,784,543.

