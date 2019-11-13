Kroger Shares Get a Lift from Deutsche Bank Upgrade

Kroger and other traditional grocery stores have been pinched by Amazon.com and newer digital entrants and by Walmart’s continued push to expand its grocery business.

Kroger shares got a boost because Deutsche Bank thinks that the underperforming grocer’s digital efforts are paying off.

Kroger stock (KR) rose 1.5% on Tuesday, to $27.00, after Deutsche Bank upgraded it to Hold from Sell. Kroger shares are down 1.8% so far this year, compared with a 23.3% rise for the S&P 500.

In a Tuesday note to clients, Deutsche’s Paul Trussell wrote that he is “incrementally positive on the food retail sector” because online grocery ordering is ahead of his expectations. He pointed to a proprietary survey showing that more consumers are trying and sticking with digital grocery ordering, choices that he wrote are “driven by both convenience and quality.”

Kroger and other traditional grocery stores have been pinched by Amazon.com (AMZN) and newer digital entrants and by Walmart’s (WMT) continued push to expand its grocery business.

While Target (TGT) is Trussell’s top pick among discount retailers and grocers, he said that survey data led him to increase his sales estimates for Kroger “to reflect digital initiatives gaining traction, in the footsteps of Walmart and other successful peers (if a few years delayed).” He now expects the company to grow sales by 2.2% in 2020, just slightly below its guidance of 2.25%. E-commerce at Kroger, he predicts, will grow 20% next year.

Kroger’s margins in its fuel-station business—and its gains from real estate—this year have been better than expected, Trussell notes, making the comparables a bit harder to top next year. With the company’s pharmacy business facing headwinds, he predicts Kroger will have a hard time significantly outpacing Wall Street’s estimates next year.

