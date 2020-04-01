Kroger Sees Q1 Adj. EPS Better Than Annual Growth Rate; Backs 2020 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. (KR) expects first quarter adjusted earnings per share and identical sales excluding fuel to be better than the annual growth rate provided in guidance for full year 2020.

The Kroger family of companies started to see a significant shift in customer behavior during the last few days of February as shoppers started stocking up.

Sales sharply accelerated in March with identical retail supermarket sales without fuel up approximately 30 percent. This was driven by dramatically heightened demand in the middle of the month as customers were stockpiling, which then tapered, but remained higher than normal in the final week, as customers adjusted to the new dining, work and travel restrictions.

Looking towards the rest of the year, Kroger expects volatility in sales throughout the year as the impact of COVID-19 on the consumer evolves.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $2.30 to $2.40 per share on adjusted identical sales growth of greater than 2.25 percent.

