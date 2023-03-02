Kroger sees annual same-store sales below estimates

March 2 (Reuters) - Kroger Co KR.N forecast annual comparable sales below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, signaling that demand for groceries and household essentials sold at its stores was easing as inflation-weary consumers hunt for bargains elsewhere.

The supermarket chain forecast same-store sales growth, excluding fuel, of 1% to 2% in fiscal 2023, while analysts on average expected a 2.23% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.