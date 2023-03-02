US Markets
Kroger sees annual same-store sales below estimates

March 02, 2023 — 08:33 am EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

March 2 (Reuters) - Kroger Co KR.N forecast annual comparable sales below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, signaling that demand for groceries and household essentials sold at its stores was easing as inflation-weary consumers hunt for bargains elsewhere.

The supermarket chain forecast same-store sales growth, excluding fuel, of 1% to 2% in fiscal 2023, while analysts on average expected a 2.23% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

