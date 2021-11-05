Kroger says press release announcing acceptance of bitcoin cash is fake

US Markets
A spokesperson of Kroger Co said on Friday a press release saying the grocer would accept "bitcoin cash" this holiday season was fraudulent.

The release appeared on Kroger's investor relations page. It was not immediately clear how the release made it to the company's website.

