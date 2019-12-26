Kroger Says Facebook Posts Claiming Free Groceries Are Fake

(RTTNews) - Supermarket chain Kroger Co. denied that it is giving away free groceries for a year, and said Facebook posts claiming so were fake.

The fake Kroger page on Facebook claimed that to celebrate Christmas this year, the company was giving a special gift of an entire year of free groceries to four "lucky" families.

However, Kroger tweeted on Christmas Eve that these Facebook posts were fake and urged customers not to share or interact with the posts.

"This is a fake Kroger Facebook page. We are aware of this fraudulent page and are working to address this matter," Kroger said on Twitter.

The fake Facebook post was shared more than 2,600 times and had 1,500 comments. The page was created on December 22, 2019 and has more than 800 followers.

The real Kroger Facebook page, verified by Facebook, was created in 2009.

Cincinnati-based Kroger had other issues too to deal with on Christmas Eve. Shoppers at some Kroger stores reported technical issues at the supermarket chain that did not allow them to use credit or debit cards.

Customers took to social media to complain that they were forced to use cash to pay for their purchases at Kroger stores following a systemwide computer outage.

