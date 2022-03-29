US Markets
Kroger says Carl Icahn submitted intent to nominate two director candidates

Ananya Mariam Rajesh
U.S. supermarket chain Kroger Co said on Tuesday Carl Icahn has submitted an intent to nominate two director candidates for election to its board of directors.

The company said it heard from Icahn for the first time on March 25, only days before he submitted his intent to nominate.

