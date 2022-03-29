Kroger says Carl Icahn submitted intent to nominate two director candidates

March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. supermarket chain Kroger Co KR.N said on Tuesday Carl Icahn has submitted an intent to nominate two director candidates for election to its board of directors.

The company said it heard from Icahn for the first time on March 25, only days before he submitted his intent to nominate.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

