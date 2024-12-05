Kroger reports Q3 gross margin 22%

Gross margin was 22.9% of sales for the third quarter. The FIFO gross margin rate, excluding fuel, increased 51 basis points compared to the same period last year. This result reflected Kroger’s (KR) ability to improve margin, while maintaining competitive pricing and helping customers manage their budgets. The increase in rate was primarily attributable to the sale of Kroger Specialty Pharmacy, Our Brands performance and lower shrink, partially offset by lower pharmacy margins.

